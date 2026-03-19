Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Australians always come off worst in disasters. This needs to stop

By Bhiamie Williamson, Research Fellow in Disaster Resilience, Monash University
Alexander Perlinski, Senior Research Officer at National Indigenous Disaster Resilience, Monash University
Indigenous communities are often the worst hit when major disasters strike. The recent floods across the Northern Territory are a case in point.

Last week, residents in the regional centre of Katherine were either evacuated or sought shelter at relief centres after the worst flooding in 28 years. Meanwhile, the remote Indigenous communities of Wugularr, Jilkminggan, Daly River and Palumpa were evacuated to Darwin. But the support provided to Indigenous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does One Nation actually believe in?
~ How does your super balance compare to other people your age?
~ What is Flumist, the new flu vaccine for kids that’s sprayed in their noses?
~ Fines alone won’t stop big tech behaving badly. Here’s what might work
~ Some kids stop swimming lessons too early. How well can your child actually swim?
~ Friday essay: my mother survived polio – stories like hers show why vaccination matters
~ Sweden’s ‘old-growth’ natural forests store 83% more carbon than managed woodlands – new study
~ Who are Iran’s new leaders? A look at 6 the US placed a bounty on – 2 of whom are already dead
~ Return of the oil shock: lessons from a crisis New Zealand has seen before
~ How the US copied a cheap Iranian kamikaze drone and used it to bomb Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter