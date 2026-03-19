What is Flumist, the new flu vaccine for kids that’s sprayed in their noses?
By Allen Cheng, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University
Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, The Kids Research Institute Australia, The University of Western Australia
A fear of needles can stop many children from getting a flu vaccine. But a new nasal spray will be available in 2026. Is your kid eligible?
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026