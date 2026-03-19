Fines alone won’t stop big tech behaving badly. Here’s what might work
By Lauren C. Hall, PhD Candidate in Psychology, University of Tasmania
Christine Padgett, Senior Lecturer at the School of Psychological Sciences, University of Tasmania
James Sauer, Associate professor in Psychology, University of Tasmania
María Yanotti, Lecturer of Economics and Finance Tasmanian School of Business & Economics, University of Tasmania
As countries around the world look to follow Australia’s lead and implement a social media ban for kids, many are also considering fines as an enforcement mechanism.
This is part of the playbook when it comes to regulating big tech. For example, last month the United Kingdom’s data watchdog fined…
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026