Some kids stop swimming lessons too early. How well can your child actually swim?
By Hannah Graefe, Adjunct Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Bernadette Matthews, Adjunct Associate Professor (Research), Monash University, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
As the weather starts to cool down and outdoor pools shut, are you thinking of pressing pause on your child’s swimming lessons, or even stopping altogether?
If your child has reached a certain level, has stopped making progress or is no longer enjoying their swimming lessons, you may also be considering pulling the pin.
But just because a child can float – or can even reliably swim some freestyle – they may not yet be water safe.
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026