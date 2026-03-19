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Friday essay: my mother survived polio – stories like hers show why vaccination matters

By Catharine Coleborne, Professor of History, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
As a child, Catharine Coleborne’s mother spent a year in bed with polio. Stories like hers reveal why we can’t afford to go backwards on vaccination.The Conversation


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