Sweden’s ‘old-growth’ natural forests store 83% more carbon than managed woodlands – new study
By Anders Ahlström, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science, Lund University
Didac Pascual, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Lund University
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Most of Europe’s original natural forests have been transformed for agriculture and managed forests producing energy, paper and timber. The few remaining “old-growth” natural forests are relics of the past that illustrate how forests would have looked in the absence of human management. They can, therefore, tell us how people have transformed forests.
Most Swedish forests are so-called boreal forests.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 19, 2026