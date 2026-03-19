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Human Rights Observatory

Who are Iran’s new leaders? A look at 6 the US placed a bounty on – 2 of whom are already dead

By Mehrzad Boroujerdi, Vice Provost and Dean of College of Arts, Sciences, and Education, Missouri University of Science and Technology
The Trump administration announced a US$10 million reward on March 15, 2026, for information leading to the capture of several senior Iranian figures.

While two of these leaders have since been killed by Israeli strikes, they are included here to provide a more complete picture of Iran’s powerful elite – people deeply embedded in the Islamic Republic’s…The Conversation


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