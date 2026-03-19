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Planning a trip? Here’s what you should know before taking off

By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and former Director (2015-2025), Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kelley A. McClinchey, Teaching Faculty, Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Geopolitical tensions, rising gas and jet fuel prices and regional unrest are introducing uncertainty for many international travellers in 2026.

The ongoing war in the Middle East has disrupted airspace and tourismThe Conversation


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