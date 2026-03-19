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Why endometriosis should be classified as a whole-body inflammatory disorder

By April Rees, Lecturer, Biochemistry & Immunology, Swansea University
Laura Elizabeth Cowley, Senior Research Officer and Data Scientist, Health Data Science, Swansea University
Endometriosis is a painful, debilitating condition affecting 10% of women worldwide. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (known as lesions) grows elsewhere in the body – usually within the pelvis.

Treating endometriosis can be difficult. Usually, treatment involves either preventing the growth of these lesions in the first place or removing lesions surgically. But even when lesions have been surgically removed, symptoms…The Conversation


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