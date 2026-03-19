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You probably agree with the animals on which bird calls, frog noises and cricket chirps are most attractive – new research

By Logan S. James, Research Associate in Animal Behavior, The University of Texas at Austin; McGill University
Many aspects of animals that people find beautiful evolved to be attractive to the animals themselves. A new study hints at a common aspect of perception that dates back hundreds of millions of years.The Conversation


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