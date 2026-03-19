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Human Rights Observatory

Shifting more healthcare to the private sector calls for a clear government plan – where is it?

By Robin Gauld, Executive Dean, Bond Business School, Bond University
If the government wants to pursue more public-private partnerships, it must consider a funding model that guarantees equity of access.The Conversation


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