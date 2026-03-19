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The West has long characterized Iran’s oil as a prize to be claimed

By Ian Wereley, Adjunct Research Professor, Department of History, Carleton University
For more than a century, Iran has occupied a powerful place in the western imagination, characterized as a volatile region that sits atop vast oil reserves.The Conversation


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