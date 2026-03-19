Why the gender wealth gap is still so stubborn – and what it means for women’s wellbeing
By Madeline Nightingale, Research Leader in the Education, Employment and Skills Research Group, RAND Europe
Elizabeth Kadar, Research Assistant, Education, Employment and Skills, RAND Europe
Inequality in wealth between men and women has not always received the same attention as similar disparities in employment and earnings. This is perhaps because wealth – things like property, savings and investments – is seen as a private matter. This issue has become known as the “gender wealth gap” and it is a damaging and persistent feature of the economy.
This gap in wealth appears to be growing rather than…
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026