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Why you may be paying more than you need to for digital subscriptions

By Erhan Kilincarslan, Reader in Accounting and Finance, University of Huddersfield
The way we watch TV, listen to music, order groceries and take photos has changed in the past decade or so. For many of us, all of these activities involve a monthly payment.

Subscriptions have quietly become a major part of household spending across the world. But many people underestimate how much they actually pay. And there is evidence which suggests that the design of subscription services – combined with…The Conversation


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