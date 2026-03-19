Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How BrewDog showed the limits of community capitalism

By Kingsley Omeihe, Senior lecturer of Marketing and Small Business, University of the West of Scotland
Ibiyemi Omeihe, Lecturer in Enterprise, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the West of Scotland
When brewery and pub chain BrewDog invited customers to become shareholders through its “Equity for Punks” scheme, it appeared to represent a new model of capitalism. It invited beer enthusiasts to invest in the company and become small shareholders. This allowed the Scottish firm to present itself as a community built around rebellion, identity and participation.

For a time, the BrewDog model looked remarkably successful – the company was once valued at £2…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The West has long characterized Iran’s oil as a prize to be claimed
~ Type 1 diabetes linked to higher dementia risk – new study
~ Why the gender wealth gap is still so stubborn – and what it means for women’s wellbeing
~ Why drawing eyes on food packaging could stop seagulls stealing your chips
~ Why you may be paying more than you need to for digital subscriptions
~ How birds are spreading plastic pollution
~ Will the world fill the climate leadership void left by the US?
~ Kinky caricature no more: How ‘Pillion’ is rewriting BDSM cinema
~ The Lesotho Highlands Water project is 40 years old and going strong: but history weighs on its successes
~ Namibia: the history of a country shaped from a rich and traumatic past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter