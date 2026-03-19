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Will the world fill the climate leadership void left by the US?

By Stephen Lezak, Programme Manager at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
The Trump administration pulled the rug out from underneath US federal climate policy in February, when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) overturned the landmark 2009 “endangerment finding”. Now, the official policy of the US government holds that greenhouse gases do not pose a risk to human health.

The move has opened a new frontier for Donald Trump to govern without being constrained by evidence or in a manner that represents the majority…The Conversation


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