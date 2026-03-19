Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zanele Muholi: queer South African visual activist cements their global influence

By Kylie Thomas, Senior Researcher and Senior Lecturer (Radical Humanities Laboratory, University College Cork), NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies
South African visual activist Zanele Muholi’s celebrated work centres the lives and experiences of Black lesbians and trans people. For more than two decades Muholi has used photography to courageously open space for queer representation within and outside of art galleries in South Africa and across the world.

Muholi uses the non-binary pronouns they/them/their and prefers the term “visual activist” over “artist” or “photographer”. This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The West has long characterized Iran’s oil as a prize to be claimed
~ Type 1 diabetes linked to higher dementia risk – new study
~ Why the gender wealth gap is still so stubborn – and what it means for women’s wellbeing
~ Why drawing eyes on food packaging could stop seagulls stealing your chips
~ Why you may be paying more than you need to for digital subscriptions
~ How birds are spreading plastic pollution
~ How BrewDog showed the limits of community capitalism
~ Will the world fill the climate leadership void left by the US?
~ Kinky caricature no more: How ‘Pillion’ is rewriting BDSM cinema
~ The Lesotho Highlands Water project is 40 years old and going strong: but history weighs on its successes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter