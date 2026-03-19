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Oil price surge is hurting African economies: scholars in Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa take stock

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
Ibrahima Thiam, enseignant-chercheur, Université Iba Der Thiam de Thiès
Rod Crompton, Visiting Adjunct Professor, African Energy Leadership Centre, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
Tsegay Tekleselassie, Visiting Lecturer in Economics, Wellesley College
XN Iraki, Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
The universal fear is the effect the rise in prices is having on fuel, a staple commodity in every one of the countries for ordinary people as well as industries.The Conversation


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