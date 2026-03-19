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What to expect next from the ‘special relationship’ as Trump again lashes out at Keir Starmer

By Stephen Marsh, Reader in Politics, Cardiff University
Unlike previous US administrations, this one doesn’t consistently work with the British government to put a positive face on Anglo-American relations.The Conversation


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