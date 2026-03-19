A water solution for drought-prone South Africa: we designed systems to replenish aquifers simply and cheaply in five towns
By Surina Esterhuyse, Associate Professor in the Centre for Environmental Management, University of the Free State
Danita Hohne, PhD Candidate in the Centre for Environmental Management, University of the Free State
Fanus Fourie, PhD Candidate in the Institute for Groundwater Studies, University of the Free State
South Africa’s driest regions rely on groundwater, which dries up as the climate warms. Replenishing aquifers with excess rainfall may be a solution.
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026