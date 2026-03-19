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Talk matters: How municipal council debates can enhance democracy

By Karen Bird, Professor of Political Science, McMaster University
With municipal elections on the horizon this year in several Canadian provinces and territories, local councils have the opportunity to show that quality debate can lead to a stronger democracy.The Conversation


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