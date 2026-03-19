Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What would make England’s student loan system fairer?

By Ourania Filippakou, Professor of Education, Brunel University of London
Student loans now sit at the centre of how higher education is funded in England, shaping how millions of graduates finance their studies. Many students leave university with debts of £50,000 or more and may spend decades repaying them.

The current system rests on the idea that higher education primarily benefits individuals, because going to university means that they will earn more over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan/Pakistan: Strike on Kabul rehabilitation centre raises serious concerns under international humanitarian law
~ Grants, loans and hardship funds: what we can learn from the long history of student finance
~ Can British drones help secure the strait of Hormuz for international shipping?
~ How Greenland became visible on screen – and why who films it matters
~ Moral metrics: Are corporate algorithms becoming our new moral authorities?
~ Health insurance jargon can be frustrating and confusing – here’s how to navigate it
~ Gender conformity starts young – and boys and girls fall in line in different ways
~ Seattle tried to guarantee higher pay for delivery drivers – here’s why it didn’t work as intended
~ Trump’s new child care subsidy rules compound an already dire situation for providers and families
~ Pittsburgh’s air pollution estimated to claim 3,000+ lives per year − and EPA rollbacks aren’t helping
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter