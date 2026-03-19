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Human Rights Observatory

Can British drones help secure the strait of Hormuz for international shipping?

By Arun Dawson, PhD Candidate, Department of War Studies, King's College London
After pressing allies for support – and being rebuffed – US president Donald Trump now insists that the United States can reopen the Strait of Hormuz alone. However, this would focus the risk on US forces and stretch limited naval resources.

Some 20% of global oil flows ordinarily passing through Hormuz; closure of the strait has caused oil prices to soar. British prime minister Keir Starmer has…The Conversation


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