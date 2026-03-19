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Health insurance jargon can be frustrating and confusing – here’s how to navigate it

By Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
Michal Horný, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst
The US health insurance system requires that people make strategic and often risky decisions about how much health insurance they can afford and how much coverage they might need.The Conversation


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