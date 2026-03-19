Seattle tried to guarantee higher pay for delivery drivers – here’s why it didn’t work as intended
By Andrew Garin, Associate Professor of Economics, Carnegie Mellon University
Brian K. Kovak, Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University
Yuan An, Ph.D. Student in Economics, Carnegie Mellon University
If you’ve ever ordered food through DoorDash, Uber Eats or Instacart, you may have realized the person who delivers it isn’t a salaried employee. They’re gig workers – independent contractors who pick up delivery tasks through an app, get paid per delivery and have no guaranteed hours, benefits or minimum wage protections.
Policymakers in several cities have tried to change that.
Seattle is a good example. In January 2024, the…
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026