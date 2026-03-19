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Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s new child care subsidy rules compound an already dire situation for providers and families

By Beth Kania-Gosche, Professor of Education, Missouri University of Science and Technology
I live in the small city of Rolla, Missouri, where half the child care centers have closed in the past six years. In the past year, my state has lost 1,771 child care slots due to closures.

This problem isn’t isolated to Rolla – child care providers are closing in other rural areas. Some of the challenges these centers face are widespread. U.S. child care workers…The Conversation


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