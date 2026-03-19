Global copper demand outstrips supply, threatening electrification and industrial growth
By Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Adam Charles Simon, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of Michigan
There’s lots of copper in the ground, but demand is already outstripping usable supply – and the shortfall is likely to get worse.
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026