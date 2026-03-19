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Information is a battlefield: 4 questions you can ask to judge the reliability of news reports and social posts about the US-Iran war

By Andrea Hickerson, Dean and Professor, School of Journalism and New Media, University of Mississippi
In the face of little information, or misinformation, about the war in Iran, media literacy can prove a valuable tool to assess what’s happening on the ground.The Conversation


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