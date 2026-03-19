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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israel must halt attacks on healthcare workers, medical facilities and first responders

By Amnesty International
Responding to the killings and injuries of dozens of healthcare workers and first responders in Lebanon since 2 March 2026, amid escalating attacks by the Israeli military and its allegations – without providing evidence – that ambulances and healthcare sites are being used for military activities and may be targeted, Kristine Beckerle, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said:   “Israel is deploying the same deadly playbook it used in 2024 in Lebanon to kill dozens […] The post Lebanon: Israel must halt attacks on healthcare workers, medical facilities and…


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© Amnesty International -
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