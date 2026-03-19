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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Chalmers is trying to make economic uncertainty a springboard for reform

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In a time of economic uncertainty, just how bold will Jim Chalmers be? Or how bold will Anthony Albanese let him be?The Conversation


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