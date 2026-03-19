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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

African women make economic gains through global gig economy

By Adesewa Olofinko
For decades, economic opportunity was often tied to migration. Today, millions of Africans are plugging directly into global commerce from their homes and building careers that span continents.


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