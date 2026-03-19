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Human Rights Observatory

Is the capital gains tax discount an act of intergenerational ‘bastardry’?

By Warwick Smith, Honorary Fellow, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
If we want to avoid becoming a nation where the great divide is between those who own property and those who never will, we should jump at the chance for reform.The Conversation


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