Heading to Bali, Vietnam or Thailand? Why a measles vaccine is more important than ever
By Niall Johnston, Conjoint Associate Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, UNSW Sydney
Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney
Easter holidays are around the corner. Here’s why it’s a good time to check if you’ve been vaccinated against measles if you’re about to head overseas.
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- Thursday, March 19, 2026