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Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Bystanders Shot in Post-Election Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzanian riot police disperse demonstrators during violent protests that marred the election following the disqualification of the two leading opposition candidates in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, October 29, 2025. © 2025 REUTERS/Onsase Ochando Tanzanian security forces cracking down on protests during and after the country’s 2025 general elections killed and injured people who were not participating in demonstrations.Based on initial research into the killings, Human Rights Watch believes that hundreds of people across the country may have been killed. The Tanzanian…


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