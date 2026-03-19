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What were you reading in the 90s? 5 literary experts go back in time

By Jo Case, Senior Deputy Books + Ideas Editor, The Conversation
What were you like in the 90s? This question is a social media trend right now, with achingly nostalgic slideshows of old photos, set to music.

When bookish types think about what we were like, we also remember the books that helped make us who we are. So the Books & Ideas team asked five literary experts for their picks.

Because we never just engage with the new, their answers range from stone-cold classics (one from the late…The Conversation


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