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Soaring gas prices prompt Trump to ease oil tanker rules – how waiving the Jones Act affects what you pay at the pump

By Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation, UMass Lowell
Suspending the Jones Act will increase the supply of fuel by allowing foreign-flagged ships to transport oil between US ports, which should eventually educe gas prices.The Conversation


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