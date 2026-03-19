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Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government appoints fuel coordinator as ACCC investigates major suppliers’ conduct in regional Australia

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The federal government has appointed Anthea Harris, former chief executive of the Australian Energy Regulator and of the Energy Security Board, as Coordinator of a new Fuel Supply Taskforce.

The new taskforce will be established in Anthony Albanese’s own Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Harris will be responsible for:

  • driving coordination between the Commonwealth and the states and territories on fuel security and supply chain resilience

  • providing consistent, coordinated updates to the Commonwealth and states and territories on…The Conversation


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