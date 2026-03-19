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Human Rights Observatory

Singing, slaying and going viral: how KPop Demon Hunters rocked the internet – and the Oscars

By Jennifer Stokes, Associate Professor, Teaching and Learning Innovation, Adelaide University
KPop Demon Hunters’ critical and commercial success was driven by its viral appeal – but that’s not the only reason it’s so powerful.The Conversation


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