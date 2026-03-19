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Human Rights Observatory

India: Kashmiri journalist and human rights defender Irfan Mehraj held for three-years in pre-trial detention

By Amnesty International
As journalist and human rights defender Irfan Mehraj marks three years in arbitrary detention tomorrow, we the undersigned civil society organizations call for his immediate and unconditional release. We continue to stand in solidarity with Irfan and his family. Our organisations also demand an end to the Indian government’s continued repression of human rights defenders […] The post India: Kashmiri journalist and human rights defender Irfan Mehraj held for three-years in pre-trial detention appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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