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Human Rights Observatory

How the law of naval warfare applies to the Strait of Hormuz

By Natalie Klein, Professor, Faculty of Law, UNSW Sydney
In the law of naval warfare, the line between belligerents and neutrals is not always an easy one to draw.The Conversation


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