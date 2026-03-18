‘Disaster inertia’: why must NZ keep relearning the same lessons from extreme events?
By Benjamin D Tombs, Pūkenga-Lecturer in Property Law, University of Otago
Judy Lawrence, Senior Research Fellow, New Zealand Climate Change Research Institute, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rob Bell, Teaching Fellow, Environmental Planning Programme, University of Waikato
In the aftermath of another summer of weather disasters, there were headlines about a “growing gap” between recovery efforts and preparation for climate change impacts.
There were calls for a rethink of how New Zealand approaches natural hazards and for decision-makers
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- Wednesday, March 18, 2026