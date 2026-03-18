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Human Rights Observatory

North Korea’s Rights Crisis, Not Just Missiles, Needs Global Attention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Koreans in Seoul watch a news broadcast showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter visiting the undisclosed manufacturing site for a nuclear-powered submarine, December 24, 2025. © 2025 Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images via AP Photo While breaking news stories capture our attention—North Korea’s recent launching of 10 ballistic missiles grabbed headlines—there’s a tendency to ignore long running but dire issues such as North Korea’s ongoing human rights crisis. On March 13, the United Nations special rapporteur on North Korea, Elizabeth Salmón, reminded…


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