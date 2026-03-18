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Human Rights Observatory

Why millions of JB Hi-Fi customers are getting these texts and emails about a court case

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
More than 8 million customers could have a stake in this upcoming court case. The clock is now ticking for them to decide if they want to be involved, or opt out.The Conversation


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