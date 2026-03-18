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The case for combined events: How decathlon and heptathlon training could solve a crisis in youth sport

By Kurt Michael Downes, PhD Candidate, Kinesiology, University of Windsor
Kevin Milne, Associate professor, Kinesiology, University of Windsor
When the World Athletics Indoor Championships get underway in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, on March 20, be sure to tune in to the men’s seven-event heptathlon and the women’s five-event pentathlon.

The move indoors means there are fewer events compared to the men’s decathlon (10 events) and women’s…The Conversation


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