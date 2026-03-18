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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Bans Trans Rights Demonstration

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A transgender rights flag is held during a march after the Hungarian parliament passed a law that bans LGBT-related events, Budapest, Hungary, March 30, 2025.  © 2026 Marton Monus/Reuters The decision by the Budapest police to ban a demonstration to commemorate the International Day of Trans Visibility, is not about a single protest, but is the latest step in a broader campaign in Hungary to restrict peaceful assembly and silence dissenting voices.The decision relies on 2025 legislation that allows restrictions on events, including protests,…


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