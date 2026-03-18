Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous-led renewable energy projects offer benefits that reach far beyond reducing carbon emissions

By Ian Munroe, Research Associate, Sinton Lab, University of Toronto
Anna Berka, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Christina E. Hoicka, Canada Research Chair in Urban Planning for Climate Change, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Indigenous-owned renewable energy projects are growing quickly in Canada. New research suggests they could enable widespread acceptance of energy transitions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A concerto played with trash: Barbican offers a masterclass in thought-provoking classical programming
~ When war looks like prophecy: How U.S. ‘end time’ narratives frame the war with Iran
~ Human vision: what we actually see – and don’t see – tells us a lot about consciousness
~ The UK’s high electricity prices are here to stay. But could they offer an opportunity?
~ How moss could help roads cope with heavy rain and reduce air pollution
~ If you think your toddler’s often ill, you’re right – what going to nursery means for catching colds and building immunity
~ Trying your best in a second language? Here’s why native speakers seem so rude
~ Masked T-cell engagers: cancer immunotherapies for the future?
~ How hatred of Jews became a common ground for Islamic terrorists and left-wing extremists, fueling domestic terrorism
~ Taking Churchill off the banknote isn’t ‘erasing history’ – but it is a matter of identity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter