Indigenous-led renewable energy projects offer benefits that reach far beyond reducing carbon emissions
By Ian Munroe, Research Associate, Sinton Lab, University of Toronto
Anna Berka, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Christina E. Hoicka, Canada Research Chair in Urban Planning for Climate Change, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Indigenous-owned renewable energy projects are growing quickly in Canada. New research suggests they could enable widespread acceptance of energy transitions.
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- Wednesday, March 18, 2026