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Human Rights Observatory

When war looks like prophecy: How U.S. ‘end time’ narratives frame the war with Iran

By André Gagné, Full Professor, Department of Theological Studies, Concordia University
When religious belief shapes the politics of rivals, it is labelled dangerous theology; but when it appears in Washington, it is cast as divine providence.The Conversation


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