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Human vision: what we actually see – and don’t see – tells us a lot about consciousness

By Henry Taylor, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, University of Birmingham
What can you see right now? This might seem like a silly question, but what enters your consciousness is not the whole story when it comes to vision. A great deal of visual processing in the brain goes on well below our conscious awareness.

Some studies have probed the unconscious depths of vision. One source of evidence comes from the neurological condition known as blindsight, which is caused by damage to areas of the brain involved…The Conversation


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