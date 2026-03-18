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Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s high electricity prices are here to stay. But could they offer an opportunity?

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Four years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world is bracing for another energy crisis. The US-Israel bombing of Iran and then the blockade of the strait of Hormuz have forced up the price of oil. The price of natural gas in Europe has also risen sharply.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a £50 million package to support consumers who heat their homes with oil. The government is also…The Conversation


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