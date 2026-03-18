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How moss could help roads cope with heavy rain and reduce air pollution

By Pedram Vousoughi, Post Doctoral Researcher in Biological Sciences, University of Limerick
Across Europe, many banks alongside motorways are planted with grass to stabilise soil and keep roadside landscapes tidy.

But there may be a better solution. Already some countries are experimenting with using moss in built-up areas to absorb air pollution. As countries search for nature-based solutions to climate and environmental challenges, roadside moss is starting to attract…The Conversation


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